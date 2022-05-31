Symphony releases summer lineup

Following the close of its 2021-22 concert season, the Grand Rapids Symphony will offer a wide variety of musical performances this summer.

The summer season kicks off with a small performance by the symphony at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Blodgett Hall at Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp, at 300 E. Crystal Lake Road in Twin Lake. Proceeds from the concert benefit programming at Blue Lake Public Radio. A dessert reception will follow the performance.

More information is here.

The symphony will present “Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy,” a multimedia concert featuring music of the namesake game series, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at DeVos Performance Hall, at 303 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids. Grammy-winning conductor and composer Arnie Roth will lead the orchestra and chorus through classic compositions from “Final Fantasy” over the past 30 years. HD video from game developer Square Enix will be displayed on projector screens during the concert.

More information and tickets are here.

The summer’s Neighborhood Concert Series will feature three performances of Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Rosa Parks Circle, at 135 Monroe Center St. NW in Grand Rapids; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Walker Community Park, at 700 Cummings Ave. NW in Grand Rapids; and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Sullivan Field, at 650 Valley Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

All three concerts will have pre-performance activities for younger audiences, including a musical discovery time where children can explore orchestral instruments and make crafts. Pre-performance activities on July 26 will include an animal adoption event hosted by Humane Society.

The performances are free to the public courtesy of donations from Meijer and the Wege Foundation. More information is here.

The Grand Rapids Symphony also is anticipating a series of collaborative performances with Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. Performances will take place at Meijer Gardens’ outdoor amphitheater at 1000 E. Beltline Ave. NE.

The symphony will perform alongside Five for Fighting in the first of three performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. The concert already is sold out.

The symphony will join Rick Springfield for a second performance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.

The third and final concert will feature jazz musician Arturo Sandoval at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30.

More information and tickets are here.