Symphony backs ‘The Snowman’

A beloved animated holiday film hits the stage tomorrow with live accompaniment.

The film “The Snowman” will be playing at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. It will usher in the Grand Rapids Symphony’s 2019-20 DTE Energy Foundation Family Series.

The hour-long concert will accompany the film projected onto a 40-foot-screen as the Grand Rapids Symphony, led by associate conductor John Varineau, performs musical scores by Howard Blake.

The symphony also will perform the “Winter Train Ride” from Prokofiev’s Winter Bonfire Suite and the “Winter” Concerto from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.

For more information, visit the Grand Rapids Symphony website.

Photo via Facebook.com