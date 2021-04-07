Superhero Day returns to John Ball Zoo

John Ball Zoo will host its Superhero Day in-person from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday.

Guests can dress as their favorite superheroes and be able to meet their favorites, including Black Panther, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Star Lord, Thor, Black Widow and more.

The Zoo’s BRICKLIVE Supersized! toy brick exhibition, along with triplet red panda cubs and the Canada lynx kitten, also will be on display for guests to see. Throughout the zoo, signs will be placed at animal habitats to highlight the animal’s superpowers.

Additionally, there will be superhero-themed concession stands like Hulk Floss, Spidey Slush and a Captain America Freezy.

Visitors will be able to take photos with a group of superheroes on the Bissell Tree House deck. To enforce safety measures, the interactions will be from a safe social distance.

Masks will be required for all guests over the age of 5, both indoors and outdoors. John Ball Zoo members can receive special early entry to meet the superheroes an hour before the zoo opens to everyone.

There will be a limited number of guest tickets available. Guests are encouraged to reserve timed-entry tickets online prior to their arrival because the zoo cannot guarantee tickets will be available for walk-up ticket purchases.

Photos of each superhero, along with additional event details and a ticket link, are available here.

Superhero Day meet-and-greet is included in regular admission. Spring zoo admission is $12 for adults, $10 for children (3-12) and seniors, and children 2 and under are free.