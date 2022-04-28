Summer concerts return to Studio Park

Studio Park released its lineup for the 2022 summer concert season.

Concerts will be held at the Studio C Listening Lawn, at 123 Ionia Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids.

Studio Park said it looks forward to a robust summer series, launching Saturday, May 21, with Local Spins Fest and featuring Traverse City folk pop band The Accidentals.

“We are thrilled to bring a diverse, talented mix of artists to Listening Lawn this summer,” said Quinn Mathews, manager, Studio Park. “We are introducing, for the first time, on our outdoor stage, Grammy-nominated Hiss Golden Messenger + Aoife O’Donovan and New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band.”

Matthews said he anticipates the fun energy these bands will bring.

“We’re looking forward to breathing a bit more life into downtown summer nights,” he said.

Lansing-based rock band The Verve Pipe will return to the lawn Friday, July 15. The band will showcase its favorites, as well as its newest album, “Threads.”

Ladysmith Black Mambazo also will return to the Listening Lawn Friday, Aug. 5. The South-African choral group played to sold-out audiences at the Listening Room for its final two shows preceding the 2020 pandemic shutdown.

“Someone heard their (and our) prayer, and live music is really and truly back,” Matthews said. “It’s going to be a joyful concert, but there might be a few tears at this one.”

Other performers include The Insiders, a Tom Petty tribute band; Brie Stoner; Desmond Jones; and Red Wanting Blue.

The lawn opens for concerts at 6 p.m., with most performances starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available here.