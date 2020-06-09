Storytime GR hosts virtual readings

Storytime GR offers story readings from local public figures every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. until Aug. 25.

This week’s story reading will be Dr. Jason McGhee, principal of Coit Arts & Music Academy, GRPS, reading “Hands Up” by Breanna J. McDaniel.

Readers that will be featured in the coming weeks include Val Lego, Nick LaFave, George Lessens and more. Each Tuesday session will have a theme coupled with activities, such as arts and music.

Storytime GR book pantry units, which allow you to take or leave books, are set up at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, Other Way Ministries and Little Lights Childhood Center.

The next set of book pantries will be installed June 22 at the Seymour and Madison branches of Grand Rapids Public Library.

There also are book and food distributions sites on Mondays from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at LINC UP, 1167 Madison Ave. SE; Wednesday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Seidman Boys & Girls Club, 139 Crofton St. SE; and Fridays from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Hispanic Center of West Michigan, 1204 Grandville Ave. SW, and Garfield Park, 2111 Madison Ave. SE.

June 2, which marked the beginning of Storytime GR, featured Catherine Behrendt from WZZM On Your Side reading “Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melon” by Patty Lovell.

Visit the organization’s YouTube page to view readings.