‘Sixteen Candles’ actor to give Q&A at screening

A slice of 1980s film nostalgia is coming to Grand Rapids next month.

Pontiac-based event planning firm The Crofoot Presents will host a screening of John Hughes’ film “Sixteen Candles” at Wealthy Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St. SE in Grand Rapids.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 7. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The event will include a Q&A with actor Anthony Michael Hall, one of the film’s stars, to answer all of attendees’ “burning questions” about the movie.

Dan McGowan, owner of The Crofoot Presents, said he is banking on the power of nostalgia to draw a crowd.

“Movies that capture your attention when you’re young have an impact,” McGowan said. “They are still relevant and important years later. They become a cultural phenomenon.”

Tickets for “Sixteen Candles: A Conversation with Anthony Michael Hall” are $30 and on sale now online.

Photo via Facebook.com