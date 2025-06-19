Score tickets to Hamilton & enjoy a pint with a purpose

There’s no doubt about it: Hamilton is the hottest ticket in town. Back by popular demand, the Tony Award-winning phenomenon returns to Grand Rapids for a limited engagement at DeVos Performance Hall from July 22 to Aug. 3, 2025. And while tickets are already flying, Broadway Grand Rapids has announced a few insider “HamilTips” to help fans land a seat at one of the most talked-about shows in modern theater.

Whether you’re planning a night out or trying to surprise a die-hard fan, here’s what you need to know:

HamilTips for Ticket Seekers

Check midweek performances: Best availability has been reported for shows taking place between July 31 and Aug. 3.

Look for daily ticket releases: A number of seats are released on Ticketmaster each day for upcoming performances. Keep an eye out for last-minute options!

Try your luck in the lottery: The popular #HAM4HAM digital lottery offers $10 tickets for every performance. Details are available at HamiltonMusical.com or via the official Hamilton app.

Only buy from trusted sources: Official tickets are available exclusively through Broadway Grand Rapids, Ticketmaster, and the DeVos Performance Hall box office. Avoid third-party resellers to ensure authenticity.

And for those looking to pair culture with craft beer, there’s an exciting collaboration brewing nearby.

Raise a Glass to Broadway Access

In the spirit of supporting the arts, City Built Brewing Company has crafted a Hamilton-inspired brew just in time for the show’s Grand Rapids run. “The Story of Tonight,” named after the musical’s stirring ensemble number, is a limited-edition beer brewed specially for the occasion. For every pint sold, $1 will be donated to Broadway Arts Access, a program designed to increase access to Broadway performances for underserved community members.

It’s a refreshing way to give back—and toast to a revolutionary night out.

For more information on tickets, visit BroadwayGrandRapids.com. And don’t throw away your shot—this smash-hit show is sure to sell out fast.