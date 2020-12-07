Saugatuck Center for the Arts to produce virtual keyboard concert series

Hempy Keyboard Series 1 of 4

The Saugatuck Center for the Arts will be presenting a virtual Hempy Keyboard Series next year featuring classical, modern and jazz works.

Musicians Dr. Frank Huang, Alexis Lombre, Michael Malis and Robert Nance will perform for an exclusive livestream filmed from the Bertha Krueger Reid Theater in Saugatuck.

Huang, an associate professor of piano at Miami University in Ohio, will perform Jan. 30; Jazz pianist Lombre will take to the stage Feb. 11; Malis, a composer, pianist and music educator, will perform Feb. 26; and Maestro Nance, recognized as a soloist and an accompanist, will perform March 11.

After each performance, viewers at home can participate in a virtual Q&A session with the musicians. Viewers can watch the livestream event and the recorded version of the show, which will be available for 72 hours after the live performances.

Tickets can be purchased individually or bundled together as part of a special Full Series Pass. Every VIP package includes e-ticket access to each Hempy Keyboard Series concert. In addition, Nance will debut a composition dedicated to and orchestrated around the names of Full Series Pass holders.

Individual and season passes can be purchased online at sc4a.org/hempy-keyboard.