Rock out under the lights to Queen and Pink Floyd

A museum downtown is producing a pair of classic rock light shows this week.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium will host “The Queen Light Show: From Mercury with Love!” and “Dark Side: The Light Show” on Aug. 1.

“The Queen Light Show” will begin at 7 p.m. and feature 10 Queen songs.

Afterward, “Dark Side: The Light Show” will begin, featuring music from Pink Floyd’s album “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

There will be a cash bar available before the first show and during a short intermission.

Tickets include both light shows. They are $8 for non-members and $4 for members.

Photo via grpm.org