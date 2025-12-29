Ring in 2026 at West Michigan’s most festive ball drop

If you’re looking for a New Year’s Eve celebration that blends small-town charm with big-time excitement, Ludington’s Ball Drop is the place to be. On December 31, 2025, downtown Ludington once again will welcome locals and visitors alike to one of the most festive nights in West Michigan—hands down.

Though Ludington didn’t claim the top spot in the national rankings this year, it still earned a remarkable No. 5 spot among the country’s best ball drops. That’s no small feat, considering the competition includes everything from the iconic Times Square Ball Drop to quirky celebrations like Idaho’s Potato Drop. For over 15 years, Ludington has consistently ranked among the nation’s favorites, a testament to its festive atmosphere and community spirit.

The celebration kicks off at 9 p.m. along Ludington Avenue, where live music sets the tone for a night of fun. Guests can enjoy local craft beers and Michigan wines in a beer tent featuring commemorative light-up glasses, adding a touch of sparkle to the crisp winter evening. Families can join the Balloon Drop New Year’s Eve Party at Sandcastles Children’s Museum, while those looking for a quieter celebration can head to the Mason County District Library for an evening of music, games, and good cheer.

As midnight approaches, all eyes turn to the glittering ball drop stage, adorned with thousands of flashing lights. The moment the ball descends, a spectacular fireworks display illuminates the downtown skyline, reflecting off the nearby Lake Michigan waters and creating a scene that’s uniquely Ludington.

The celebration doesn’t end with the ball drop. After-parties at Timbers Prime keep the energy going past midnight, while the town ensures everyone gets home safely with free rides provided by the Ludington Mass Transit Authority, local taxi services, and towing companies. Early risers can even kick off 2026 with the annual New Year’s Resolution Run 5K on January 1.

Lodging deals throughout the area make it easy for out-of-town guests to make a night of it, and the town’s festive decorations, twinkling lights, and lakeside charm make it an experience that rivals any big-city celebration.

For those who want a New Year’s Eve that’s lively, scenic, and full of local flavor, Ludington remains a top choice. It may not have taken the No. 1 title this year, but in West Michigan, there’s simply no contest.

For more information on New Year’s Eve events in Ludington, visit PureLudington.com/NYE.