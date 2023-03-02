Rhapsody in Blue with acrobats, too

The Grand Rapids Symphony and Cirque Musica are coming together this weekend for a truly spectacular show that blends classical music with acrobatics March 3 and 4, 7:30 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall.

Bob Bernhardt in his seventh full season as Principal Pops Conductor will lead the Grand Rapids Symphony in a concert of iconic compositions set to the spectacular skills of some of the world’s greatest cirque performers.

This multi-sensory performance is called “Rhapsody,” a take on what is arguably George Gershwin’s most popular tune, “Rhapsody in Blue” (think the United Airlines theme song) and pairs the beloved music of the composer with aerial artists, dancers, jugglers and other visual spectacles for a truly unique experience. Other familiar titles will include Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Flight of the Bumblebee,” Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” Rossini’s “William Tell Overture,” and more.

Purchase tickets here or call 616.454.9451 x4 to purchase tickets.