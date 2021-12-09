Paddock Place to host ‘The Magic of Christmas’

The magic of Christmas is arriving this weekend at a historic mansion in Grand Rapids.

The Gilmore Collection’s Paddock Place will host “The Magic Of Christmas,” a free community event that will take place on the lawn at Paddock Place, at 1033 Lake Drive SE, Thursday, Dec. 9, through Saturday, Dec. 11.

Event highlights will include pictures with Santa, a Christmas lights stroll, an outdoor bar and a holiday marketplace comprised of 10 to 15 local vendors and artisans.

A tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, accompanied by carolers.

The outdoor holiday event is produced by The Christmas Magic Co. and Jay Harnish, a Michigan-based event coordinator known for his work on “Macabre” and “Theatre Noir.”

Daily hours for The Magic of Christmas:

Thursday, Dec. 9 — pictures with Santa from 3-8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10 — pictures with Santa from 3-8 p.m., tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 — pictures with Santa from 12-6 p.m.

More details are on this Facebook event page.