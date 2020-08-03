Outdoor pavilion opens in Ada

The Van Andel Family Pavilion, an outdoor entertainment venue in Ada Township, opened last week.

The pavilion, which was officially opened Wednesday, is located alongside the Thornapple River at the east end of Legacy Park in honor of Helen and Rich DeVos.

It features a 750-square-foot stage with acoustics plus natural, stone seating in an amphitheater-like setting that can hold up to 300 people when capacity restrictions are lifted.

The pavilion also includes a roof over the stage area that provides weather protection, better acoustics, electrical service to the stage and better lighting.

The David and Carol Van Andel family funded the project.

“Our family has enjoyed spending time in Ada for years, and we are honored to support this beautiful, outdoor space where parents and children will be able to enjoy time together for decades to come,” Dave and Carol Van Andel said.

“On behalf of Ada Township, we want to thank Dave and Carol Van Andel for their leadership throughout this project,” said George Haga, Ada Township supervisor. “This beautiful riverfront facility fits in perfectly as part of Legacy Park and is a great place for families to spend time together while staying safe.”