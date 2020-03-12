Our top Weekend Picks (March 13-15)

Editor’s note: Many events are being canceled this weekend due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Please check websites and Facebook pages for any event cancellations.

I love a parade

(Saturday)

If you’re looking for a family-friendly way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, come downtown for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Starting at 11 a.m. and beginning at 49 Monroe Center NW, the parade features Irish music, dancing and celebration of Irish culture. The celebration ends at Veterans Memorial Park, 101 E. Fulton St.

Free Day at GRPM

(Sunday)

For the third year, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is offering free admission for one day.

Kent County Farm Bureau will have agriculture-themed hands-on activities available during the day. Participate in an apple taste test and vote on your favorite apple variety and learn how to milk a cow by interacting with “Casey the Cow,” a life-size cow figure.

Educational handouts of My Food Plate will be distributed, as well as free apples and other snacks on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For additional information or to reserve your free ticket, visit grpm.org.

Arabian Nights

(Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Beginning this weekend and ending March 22, Grand Rapids Ballet School Junior Company presents “Aladdin” — the story of a young man who finds a magic oil lamp that leads to adventure and a princess.

The performance is based on the folktale from the book “One Thousand and One Nights” and choreographed by director Attila Mosolygo.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 2 p.m. Sat. and Sun. at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre, 341 Ellsworth Ave. SW. Tickets are $18.

Pour me a drink

(Saturday)

The inaugural Grand Rapids Bourbon Fest offers bourbon lovers two opportunities to taste their favorite whiskeys. The first session takes place from 4-7 p.m. and the second session will be from 8-11 p.m.

This is an indoor festival hosted in the loft space at Studio D2D Event Center, 401 Hall St. SW, featuring more than 100 whiskeys.

Tickets, which include a souvenir glass and 10 tasting tickets, are $50 or $100 for a VIP ticket, which includes access to the high-end bottle section, a special bourbon glass and 20 tasting tickets. Proceeds benefit Friends of the River, a nonprofit that works to improve water quality, access and awareness of rivers in Michigan.

