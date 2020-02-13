Our top Weekend Picks (Feb. 14-16)

A cut above

(Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Downtown shows its winter colors this weekend with 2020 World of Winter Festival, including the Valent-ICE attractions at various locations.

More than 50 ice sculptures take center stage and walking tours, led by Grand Rapids Running Tours, will make sure you visit every one.

Many will be on view in the Downtown Market shed all three days. On Saturday, chainsaw masters perform ice sculpting demos throughout the day. Also available is an ice bar with specialty drinks. If that’s a little too cold for your tastes, approximately 20 artisan food vendors will ply their wares inside Market Hall.

Golf show rolls into town

(Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

It might be mid-winter, but it’s never too early to start thinking about golf.

The 32nd annual West Michigan Golf Show invades DeVos Place this weekend with hundreds of exhibits featuring everything from golf courses and resorts to clubs and merchandise.

Sure to be a hit this year is the Treetops Hole-in-One Challenge in which participants swing away at an actual golf hole inside the auditorium. Every ace wins $100 on the spot.

Also on tap for the weekend are door prizes, free golf lessons, clinics and seminars.

Show hours are 2-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 online or $12 at the door.

Founders features fabulous firkins

(Saturday)

What’s a firkin?

Stop by Founders Brewing Co. on Saturday and find out.

The seventh annual Founders Firkin Freezeout will feature more than 40 firkins, food, live ice carving and much more from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in the Beer Garden.

Get there early, however, as the first 12 firkins tapped will be up for judging to see who makes the best firkin in the cellar. Guests will vote on their favorite with a winner’s ceremony taking place at 3 p.m.

New this year is a chili bar featuring Chef Eddie’s award-winning chili along with several other styles to keep patrons warm. The event is free, but there is a cost for food and drink offerings.

Rock out on Valentine’s Day

(Friday)

West Michigan’s biggest night of music returns this Valentine’s Day with the 21st annual WYCE Jammie Awards at The Intersection.

More than 20 Michigan bands will play on three stages throughout the evening.

Awards include presentations for Best Album of 2019, Best Album by a New Artist, Song of the Year, the Listener Choice Awards, and much more.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and all ages are welcome. The event is free but a $10 donation is suggested.

Information and public voting can he found here.

