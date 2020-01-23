Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a special performance of a well-known musical symphony.

A morning at the symphony

(Saturday)

Grand Rapids Symphony is offering a special performance for children and families this weekend.

The classic tale of “Peter and the Wolf” takes stage at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 25, at the Dan Heintzelman Fine Arts Center at Wyoming Junior High School, 2587 Boulevard Drive SW in Wyoming.

Associate Conductor John Varineau conducts the opening concert of the Grand Rapids Symphony’s PNC Lollipop series.

In 1936, Central Children’s Theater in Moscow invited Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev to write a new musical symphony to cultivate “musical tastes in children from their first years of school.”

Prokofiev got to work and completed “Peter and the Wolf” in just four days. The piece for narrator and orchestra debuted in May 1936 and, in Prokofiev’s own words, was poorly attended and little noticed.

Despite its rocky start, this children’s tale has become a classic in literature and music, arguably becoming the best-known, best-loved work ever composed for symphony orchestra to perform for its youngest audiences.

Local actress and singer Edye Evans Hyde narrates the story that introduces listeners to specific musical instruments that represent each character in the story. The bird is represented by the flute, the cat by the clarinet and the duck by an oboe. Peter is portrayed by the string instruments, his grandfather by the bassoon and the wolf by a trio of French horns.

Tickets are $5 for all seats and are available at the door or ahead of time at the Grand Rapids Symphony box office, DeVos Place box office, by phone at (616) 454-9451 ext. 4 and at grsymphony.org.

Arctic Cruise connects breweries

(Saturday)

Cedar Springs Brewing Company is up to “snow good” this weekend as it dares to enjoy a cold beer outside and spite the bitter winter.

The brewery’s annual Up to Snow Good Winterfest is a prime time for craft beer lovers to get out of the house during the chilly winter months. Cedar Springs will take full advantage of its outdoor biergarten in freezing temperatures, although guests are encouraged to dress for the weather.

The fun starts with the fourth annual Arctic Cruise fat-tire bike ride starting at Rockford Brewing Company. Bikers are advised to meet at 11 a.m. Jan. 25, and the 7.7-mile ride to Cedar Springs’ biergarten begins at 12:20 p.m.

At the biergarten, guests will enjoy an oyster bar from 2-6 p.m. alongside live music from the Leaver Brothers from 3-6 p.m.

Winter fun for all ages

(Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

There’s plenty to do at the beach this weekend.

Grand Haven Winterfest continues Friday, Saturday and Sunday at various locations throughout the city.

Activities for all ages include a human sled race, bonfire bash, snow volleyball, cardboard sled race, polar plunge, Winterfest photo contest, family dog pull and snow angel contest. The weekend culminates on Sunday with a snowboard and skiing competition.

Hunting expo

(Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

If camouflage is your thing, there’s an expo in town that should hold plenty of appeal.

More than 350 exhibitors and educational presentations will be on display this weekend during the Huntin’ Time Expo at DeltaPlex, 2500 Turner Ave. NW, Grand Rapids. Expo times are 1-9 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Tickets are $12 adults and $5 kids 6-12. Children 12 and younger can attend for free Sunday. Parking is free.

The expo features a variety of hunting exhibitors offering products and services. If you are looking to gear up, take advantage of face-to-face interaction with the product manufacturers or have a dream hunt in mind, a wide range of outfitters from around the globe will be available to answer any and all questions.

Bonus Picks

Little Black Dress

Nature Day

Orchid Show

Onesie Pub Crawl

Ice to See You, Queen

Perrin Ice Jam Winter Festival

Harlem Globetrotters

Brena: Live at HOME

Photo courtesy GR Symphony.