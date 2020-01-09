Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a fun way to uncork your creativity. And much more!

Creativity Uncorked

(Friday)

Grab a glass of wine and experience a lively and unforgettable night at the museum! After GRAM closes its doors, you and your friends are invited to relax and create your own masterpiece in GRAM Studio. No experience necessary, just an open mind and a willingness to try something new. GRAM Studio introduces processes and possibilities that facilitate your creativity. What you create will be as unique as you are. Doors open at 6:15 pm. Program begins at 7 pm. Arrive early to enjoy a drink, music, and mingling. Due to the “intoxicating” nature of the fun, participation is limited to those 21 and older.

Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show

(Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

More than a dozen West Michigan RV dealers will be showcasing hundreds of recreational vehicle lines downtown this weekend at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. Hours are noon-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. $12 adults, $4 ages 6-14.

Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds

(Saturday)

The Listening Room hosts songwriter and fiddler Erin Zindle and her folk-rock band The Ragbirds at 7:30 p.m. With a genre-bending hybrid of indie-pop melodies, global-infused beats, rock guitar riffs, conscious lyrics and virtuosic fiddling, Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds deliver something that’s hard to define. Their music is equally danceable, intelligent, and vulnerable – a rare combination in an increasingly marketing-driven industry. Zindle’s songs are laced with edgy guitar riffs and solos, played by her brother T.J. Zindle.

Pop Scholars Improv

(Friday)

Four-person comedy team performs improv show at 8 p.m. at Peter Wege Auditorium, 1130 Wealthy St. SE. Tickets are $14. If you like to laugh and enjoy improv comedy that will keep you on your toes, Pop Scholars is for you. They impress with their fast-paced humor, perfect comedic-timing, and uncanny on-stage chemistry. They’ve been heralded as a “wave of smart, culturally relevant humor” and “funny as hell.”

Two For One!

(Saturday)

Swing by 20 Monroe Live Saturday for two of the most popular dance fitness trends, WERQ and Zumba, for a night of dancing, burning calories and overall fun with local instructors in a nightclub atmosphere with a full bar, giveaways and more. Plus, you can show your ticket for free entry to Gasolina, the Latin Dance Party, following at 10 p.m. Certified WERQ instructors include Angela Korf, Angie Karsten, Mallory Feyen and Alisha Walker. Certified Zumba instructors feature Amy Kwaiser, Brianna Cummings, Monica Sanders and Maria Schaefer.

Bonus Picks

Young Adults Griffins Game

Pushout Documentary screening

Poses & Pints at City Built Brewing

Trap Yoga:Flow

Rage Against The Machine Tribute

Downtown Market Wedding Showcase

Funky Buddha Downtown GR Grand Opening