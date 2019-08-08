Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features the three-day Hispanic Festival downtown — and much more.

Hispanic Festival

(Friday-Sunday)

The “family-friendly” festival will celebrate and support the “various rich Hispanic cultures that are present in West Michigan.” It will feature live entertainment, dancing, food, beverages, a mercadito, kids activities and more.

The festival by the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan is Aug. 9-11 at Calder Plaza. Photo via fb.com.

Creston Neighborhood Garage Sale

(Saturday)

This “fun community event” will share “the charm of Creston with the rest of Grand Rapids.” Organizers encourage shoppers to RSVP for more information on the day.

The neighborhood garage sale is Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. across Creston.

A Glimpse of Africa

(Saturday)

The festival will “showcase the rich, diverse and beautiful African cultures” through food, music, dance, fashion, art and more.

The festival is Aug. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle.

Movies on Monroe

(Friday)

The outdoor film series will feature “Mean Girls” (PG-13) and “10 Things I Hate About You” (PG-13) in English with English subtitles.

The screenings are Aug. 9 near the Grand River at 555 Monroe Ave. NW. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Tommy’s US Wakesurf Open

(Friday-Sunday)

Watch “the best wakesurfers” compete for a purse over $20,000, prizes and the opportunity to qualify for the 2019 World Wakesurfing Championship. Included in the “VIP experience” is a viewing area, music, beer and a sandy beach “full of fun and games.”

The open is Aug. 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Millennium Park.

Bonus picks

“Theater orders ‘Superior Donuts’“

“SuperPartyWonderDay is a real thing”

“Be a kid at the county fair“

Fuego Saturday

“Jealous Me, Never”

Swinging and Swearing In!

Cars & Coffee

Food Truck Fridays

Saturday Dinner Food Trucks

Girls Rock! Grand Rapids