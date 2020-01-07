One Book, One City for Kids makes selection

Grand Rapids Public Schools’ students will have a new book to read this year.

One Book, One City for Kids, an annual citywide reading program for fifth-graders, announced “Harbor Me” by Jacqueline Woodson was selected for students to read.

Each school will receive a copy of the book and discuss it as part of their curriculum to encourage students to become life-long readers.

The book is about six kids being sent to a room, weekly, to chat by themselves. “At first, they feared the new unfamiliar situation” they were in and wondered what they would talk about, but later found it to be a safe space to discuss topics they usually keep private such as racial profiling, fears of deportation, a deep yearning for family history and a sense of belonging.

One Book, One City for Kids is a collaboration between the Grand Rapids Public Library and the Grand Rapids Public Schools. The program is funded by the Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation and the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

Image via grpl.org