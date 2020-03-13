NBA G League suspends 2019-20 season

The Grand Rapids Drive’s season was put on hold.

The NBA G League suspended its 2019-20 season following the NBA’s decision last night to suspend play in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday night, an NBA player from the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, other NBA players have tested positive.

According to Rob Johnson, chief operating officer for the Drive, the team has two two-way players, Donta Hall and Jordan Bone, currently with the Detroit Pistons. They have been with the Pistons the last few games; the Pistons played the Jazz on Saturday.

