NBA G League cancels rest of 2019-20 season

There will be no more basketball for the Grand Rapids Drive this season.

The remainder of the 2019-20 NBA G League season was canceled.

The season, which was originally scheduled to end March 28, was suspended March 12 because of the new coronavirus. The Grand Rapids Drive, the G League affiliate of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons, had seven more games to play.

The Drive ended the season with a 25-17 record, finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference.

“While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league,” said Shareef Abdur-Rahim, NBA G League president. “I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season.”