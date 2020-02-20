National music festival adds Grand Rapids tour stop

A popular music festival heading into its fourth year added a Grand Rapids tour stop for 2020.

Breakaway Music Festival will visit Grand Rapids at Belknap Park, 30 Coldbrook St. NE, from Aug. 28-29.

The festival bills itself as offering “industry-leading headliners” at an affordable price point, according to its founders.

“Our mission has always been to provide real fans with a true music festival experience at a price they can actually afford,” said Adam Lynn, co-founder of Breakaway. “We’re thrilled to bring Breakaway back for 2020.”

Past acts at the festival have included Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar, pop artist Halsey, singer-songwriter Khalid, hip-hop performer Wiz Khalifa, indie-rock duo 21 Pilots and the Los Angeles-based DJ Diplo.

During its 2020 season, Breakaway also will make stops in Columbus, Ohio; Charlotte, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Washington, D.C.; and San Diego.

This year’s festival lineups will be announced in the spring.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24, at bit.ly/breakawaytix.