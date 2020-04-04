Museum offers at-home resources for families

The Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon is joining a host of other cultural institutions that are offering activities and resources for folks to enjoy from home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is making resources available for all ages.

“This is definitely a difficult time,” said Jackie Huss, program manager at the museum. “But while we may not be able to offer our traditional programming, we are continuing to find ways to serve and support the community.”

Patrons can enjoy a virtual historic visit by browsing and viewing the museum’s collection at lakeshoremuseum.org/our-collection.

Additionally, the museum has made it easy to find an activity for each member of the family, all in one place.

“We have created a page on our website dedicated to fun and educational resources and activities that can be done at home,” Huss said. “Just like at the museum, there’s something for everyone.”

From science and other videos to podcasts and downloadable activity booklets, links to crafts for young kids, the mini mastodon scavenger hunt map and more, the museum offers multiple free resources at lakeshoremuseum.org/museum-at-home.

The museum is continually updating the page with new information and fun ideas.

Adults also can join in by sharing their experiences during this difficult time to be submitted in a social diary for the museum archives.

“Just because we are all having to stay at home doesn’t mean we can’t still learn and have fun,” Huss said.

Founded in 1937, the Lakeshore Museum Center offers historic exhibits, education and cultural-based programs, and special events and presentations for all ages with a focus on the history of Muskegon County.

The center is comprised of multiple sites and buildings, including the Hackley & Hume Historic Site, the Fire Barn Museum and the Scolnik House of the Depression Era.