Meijer Gardens teases summer concert lineup

It may be winter, but things are heating up at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Meijer Gardens released the names of four artists who will be performing for the 2020 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens series that will feature an eclectic mix of alternative, indie, blues and classic rock music.

The lineup will include Gregory Alan Isakov, Squeeze, Michael Franti & Spearhead, and The Australian Pink Floyd Show.

Indie-rock and folk artist Gregory Alan Isakov will be performing June 7. He also is a horticulturist who has toured internationally with his band and has performed with several symphony orchestras across the United States.

The musical group Squeeze will be taking the stage July 9. Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriting duo Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook formed the group in 1973. Squeeze made its recording debut in 1977. Over the years, they have been touring, writing and recording together.

Musician, humanitarian, filmmaker and activist Michael Franti & Spearhead will provide musical entertainment Aug. 16. He recently released a new album called Stay Human Vol. II.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show will perform Aug. 30. The light and laser show will feature the music of Pink Floyd with video animations and other special effects.

The complete lineup will be announced in mid-April. For more information, visit the Meijer Gardens website.