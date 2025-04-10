Meijer Gardens drops biggest ever concert lineup

West Michigan’s most anticipated summer tradition is back, and it’s bigger than ever. Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park just unveiled its 2025 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts lineup—and with 34 performances spanning genres, generations, and global star power, this is the largest season the series has ever hosted. From May 30 through September 14, the Gardens’ beloved amphitheater will once again transform into one of the region’s most unique and intimate music venues. Expect tiered lawn seating under the stars, picnics on the grass, and the kind of acoustic magic that only happens in this lush botanical setting. Scroll all the way down for a quick-reference list of showtimes.

Here’s what’s on the calendar: Kicking off the season on May 30, indie folk favorites The Head and the Heart perform with Futurebirds and Anna Graves. On June 4, ten-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan brings her legendary soul power to the stage. June 8 welcomes Americana supergroup I’m With Her, featuring Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, and Aoife O’Donovan. Blues royalty arrives June 12 as Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ team up for the Room on the Porch Tour, joined by Abraham Alexander. Then it’s a throwback party on June 15 with Rick Springfield’s I Want My 80s Tour, also featuring John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young.

Jazz icon Diana Krall follows on June 16, and on June 18, rockers The Revivalists take over. Guitar phenom Gary Clark, Jr. joins the series June 22 with Lamont Landers. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit headline a June 23 show, promising an evening of rootsy, Southern storytelling. Country legend Wynonna Judd performs her Greatest Hits Tour on June 25. Post-punk veterans The Psychedelic Furs, joined by The Chameleons, perform June 29.

July begins with hometown heroes The Verve Pipe collaborating with the Grand Rapids Symphony on July 7. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue team up with JJ Grey & Mofro on July 13. O.A.R. plays July 16, followed by jamgrass legends Leftover Salmon and The Infamous Stringdusters with Kitchen Dwellers on July 18. Lyle Lovett brings his Large Band for a night of classic Texas swing on July 21. Guster reunites with the Grand Rapids Symphony on July 23, and alt-rockers Dinosaur Jr. share a bill with Snail Mail and Easy Action on July 27.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show presents an immersive sonic and visual experience on July 31. August kicks off with The War and Treaty alongside the Grand Rapids Symphony on August 1, and Train shares the stage with Edwin McCain on August 3. Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark play a double bill on August 7. Cheap Trick cranks up the energy August 11, while August 14 brings an evening with The String Cheese Incident. CAKE takes the stage August 17, and Andy Grammer follows on August 18.

Country star Maren Morris returns to Grand Rapids on August 21. Umphrey’s McGee brings their genre-bending improv style August 24, followed by rising Americana favorite Charley Crockett on August 25. Local favorite The Crane Wives perform on August 28.

Motown legend Smokey Robinson headlines a soul-filled night on September 4. Bluegrass royalty Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas appear with Willie Watson on September 5. Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy, joined by Evan Honer and Kyle Schuesler, plays September 11. Wrapping up the record-breaking season, indie rockers Rilo Kiley return for a rare reunion performance on September 14.

Meijer Gardens members can access presale tickets beginning Saturday, April 19 at 9 a.m., with public sales opening Saturday, April 26. Tickets are sold exclusively through AXS.com/MeijerGardens, and guests are encouraged to set up a free AXS account in advance. Members save $5 per ticket during the presale window and $2 afterward. All shows are rain or shine, and ticket prices vary by performance. For full details and membership info, visit MeijerGardens.org/concerts.

​

2025 Summer Concerts Schedule: