Magic Circle returns to Grand Rapids after two-year hiatus

Circle Theatre is bringing back its long-standing children’s production this summer.

Magic Circle will return to the Circle Theatre summer lineup with a weekend performance of “Dogs Love Cupcakes: The Incredible True Story of the Life and Times of Jeff,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, June 28-30 at Aquinas College Performing Arts Center, 1703 Robinson Road SE in Grand Rapids.

This year’s production, directed by Emily Diener, differs from previous years, as it will feature an original concept and story, as opposed to the classic children’s stories featured in past performances.

“Dogs Love Cupcakes: The Incredible True Story of the Life and Times of Jeff” is an original production based on character drawings by local children at Grand Rapids’ Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, which will be brought to life on stage. Characters were created by Emma, Levi, Violet and Griffin (last names withheld for privacy).

The script, written by Don Wilson, tells the story of Jeff the inventor, a grumpy individual who learns kindness through the actions of others.

This family-friendly show is sponsored by Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, nonprofit organization Lainie’s Angels and Cheryl Grant Real Estate.

Tickets to “Dogs Love Cupcakes” are $12 and are available here.