‘Frozen’ tickets soon for sale

Tickets for Disney’s hit Broadway Musical, “Frozen,” go on sale Friday, Dec. 9. The musical will play a two-week engagement at DeVos Performance Hall in July.

Opening night in Grand Rapids for this “thrilling” and “genuinely moving” (according to The New Yorker) musical is set for Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., with performances playing through Sunday, July 23, 2023.

The stage version of “Frozen” will feature familiar songs from the original award-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers.

Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of “Frozen” has welcomed more than one million guests in 21 cities. The musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020, after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre in New York City. “Frozen” is scheduled to play 19 cities in 2022-23.

VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available at the Broadway Grand Rapids Box Office (122 Lyon Street NW, Grand Rapids) M-F from 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., DeVos Performance Hall Box Office (303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids) M-F from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. or online at Ticketmaster.

Tickets start at $39. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling Broadway Grand Rapids at 616-235-6285.

For more information about “Frozen,” visit the Frozen tour website.