Kalamazoo to host synchronized skating championships next year

U.S. Figure Skating selected Kalamazoo as the site for the 2022 Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships from Jan. 26-30 at Wings Event Center, 3600 Vanrick Drive.

The Greater Kalamazoo Skating Association will be hosting skating teams from the Midwest, Plains States, Gulf Coast and the Pacific Coast competing in the championships with a chance to qualify for the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships.

“Our club is excited to again be the host to an incredible synchronized skating competition for the Midwest and Pacific Coast. We can’t wait to welcome skaters, coaches, officials and families back to the rink and back to Kalamazoo,” said Amy Wood, event co-chair of the Greater Kalamazoo Skating Association. “GKSA is committed to hosting a safe and successful competition for our local and skating communities.”

The 2022 Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating championships serve as two of the three sectional championships for synchronized skating each year. The third sectional is the Eastern Championship. The three sectional championships serve as the final qualifiers for the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships.

The championships host approximately 175 teams and 4,000 athletes, coaches, team managers and fans per competition. Synchronized skating consists of teams of 8-20 skaters. Spectators will be able to watch skaters in eight competitive divisions ranging from juvenile (13 and younger) to masters (35-plus) in the synchronized skating event.

“As the host facility, we look forward to providing the athletes and their fan’s a world-class experience in our venue. We have recently earned the GBAC Star Facility accreditation, which means our staff is trained to provide a safe and healthy environment during events by following industry-standard guidelines,” said Rob Underwood, general manager of Wings Event Center. “We have several new features in place like concourse hand sanitizer stations and contact-free, in-seat, food and beverage delivery service that will offer our guests peace of mind.”

The Greater Kalamazoo Skating Association and Wings Event Center last hosted the Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Sectional Championships in 2013. The city also hosted the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships in 2016 and 2019.

“We are honored U.S. Figure Skating has once again selected Kalamazoo and Wings Event Center as the site of one of its most prestigious championships,” said Brian Persky, director of sports event development of Discover Kalamazoo. “The Greater Kalamazoo Skating Association has a proven record of hosting great events, and we look forward to supporting them in the preparations and hosting of this event in 2022.”