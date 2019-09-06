‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ takes the stage

The re-imagined Biblical story of Joseph is being performed in town.

Circle Theatre is presenting “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at various dates and times until Sept. 21 at the Aquinas College Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids.

The musical follows the story of Joseph, who, after being gifted a multi-colored coat by his father, Jacob, is sold into slavery by his 11 jealous brothers.

Joseph then “ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife,” the theater says.

“While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled and Elvis-inspired Pharaoh.”

In the end, Joseph’s “solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and re-unites him with his family.”

Tickets are $26-$30.

Photo via circletheatre.org