International documentary film festival stopping on the lakeshore

An international film festival featuring 65 documentaries is making a stop in West Michigan.

The 2020 Real to Reel Festival in Saugatuck features Mountainfilm on Tour, which showcases nonfiction stories about environmental, cultural, climbing, political and social justice issues.

The Real to Reel Festival, set for March 21-28, will feature three venues, outdoor activities, parties, live music, local food, craft brews, a pop-up shop, an art exhibit, artist talks and more.

An event calendar is available online.

Tickets vary in price depending on the event.

Attendees have access to special room rates at certain lodging facilities.

Mountainfilm originated in Telluride, Colorado, in 1979. The festival travels each year with a selection of current and best-loved films from the annual festival in Telluride. The festival has partnered with the Saugatuck Center for the past three years.