Inaugural Cascade Heritage Day features 5K, games, kids’ activities

Cascade Township will celebrate its history with the inaugural Cascade Heritage Day from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Kent District Library – Cascade Township Branch, 2870 Jacksmith Ave. SE.

The event will feature a 5K run, a 1-mile fun run, a cornhole tournament, kids’ rides and activities, food from local restaurants, book sales and live music from the local band Signal Point.

There also will be booths by the Cascade Historical Society for attendees to view facts and historic photos on signage along the 5K course and throughout the library property.

“We are delighted to gather with the community and celebrate what makes Cascade Township such a special place to live, work, eat and play,” said Ben Swayze, Cascade Township manager. “With a 5K, cornhole tournament, festival rides, local food and live music, Cascade Heritage Day has something for everyone, and we cannot wait to start this tradition in the township.”

The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. outside the library. The race will go east on Thornbook Street, south on Thornhills Avenue and north on Thornapple River Drive before looping back to the library.

The cornhole tournament will include school-age divisions. The 5K and cornhole tournaments are managed by Athletic Timers of Michigan.

The schedule of events is:

9 a.m. – 5K

9:30 a.m. – 1-mile fun run

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Cornhole tournament and community festival featuring kids’ rides and activities, food from local restaurants and a book sale

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Live music from local band Signal Point

The admission, festival rides and live music are free. However, the 5K is $30 per person. The fee includes a T-shirt, a medal, Heritage Day tokens, race photo and post-race fuel. The 1-mile fun run is $20 per person and includes a T-shirt, medal, race photo and post-race fuel. Late registration pricing will begin after Sept. 10.

The cornhole tournament is $25 per team. All 5K and fun run participants will get half off on the cornhole tournament fee. Cornhole division winners will receive challenge coins and prizes. Food and beverages must be purchased with cash.

To register for the 5K, Fun Run and cornhole tournament, visit the Cascade Heritage Day website.