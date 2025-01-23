Review: Immerse Yourself in Moulin Rouge!

Last night, I went to the theater to watch a show about a show, set in a theater—and it was extraordinary. After more than two hours of pure magic, I left DeVos Performance Hall in awe, thinking, “I can’t wait to see this again.” The cast of Moulin Rouge! didn’t just put on a great show—they transported me.

The set design, lighting, and costumes elevate this production to something truly remarkable. From the moment the curtain rises, the DeVos Hall stage is bathed in a glow that could rival the red-lit streets of Montmartre, the Paris district where the musical is set (read more about that here). The design team performed a miracle, transforming an ordinary stage into a world of vibrant lights and sparkling glamour. The lighting, in particular, took it to the next level, using a dynamic range of colors to highlight every moment—whether showcasing the gritty streets or the surreal elegance of the Champs-Élysées—pushing the audience through a nonstop rollercoaster of thrills.

Presented by Broadway Grand Rapids, this 2018 adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film is a daring spectacle that completely changed my initial skepticism about his style. As someone previously unimpressed by his Romeo + Juliet, I’d avoided the Moulin Rouge! film for years. But this stage version proved me wrong in every way. The blend of modern pop hits, killer vocals, and breathtaking design came together seamlessly. That said, the suspension of disbelief required is minimal when most of the story is set on a stage. When the show transitions from dialogue to revue-style song and dance routines, it feels right—after all, they’re in a theater.

The story itself isn’t groundbreaking—Moulin Rouge! follows the classic trope of forbidden love, where courtesan Satine (Arianna Rosario) falls for penniless artist Christian (Christian Douglas), despite her obligations to a wealthy Duke (Andrew Brewer). If you know anything about Greek tragedy or Shakespearean plots, you can probably guess where things are headed. But honestly, the plot feels secondary here; it’s the presentation—particularly the visuals, music, and performances—that make this show unforgettable.

Set in Paris at the turn of the 19th century, in the heart of Montmartre, the action unfolds in the vibrant Moulin Rouge theater. The story is told within a play within a play, with the characters mirroring their real-world counterparts, adding a meta-theatrical layer. Satine’s love for Christian conflicts with her loyalty to the Duke, who is financing the Moulin Rouge. Classic conflict, yes, but it’s the world-building and triple-threat performances that elevate this production beyond the familiar plot.

If you came for the dancing—and let’s face it, Moulin Rouge! wouldn’t be Moulin Rouge! without it—you were in for a treat. The ensemble, led by Dance Captains Katie Lombardo and Kenneth Michael Murray, delivered high-energy choreography that matched the musical’s vibrancy. The Can-Can, of course, was a highlight (it’s said to have been invented at the real Moulin Rouge), but even during more intimate moments, the movement was stunningly fluid, making every step and gesture meaningful. From sharp footwork to dizzying turns, the choreography was not just eye-catching; it was emotional, tying the story and characters together in a beautiful physical manifestation of their struggles and desires.

AK Naderer (Nini) deserves special mention here. Her flexibility was astonishing, and the way she moved during her numbers was mesmerizing. Watching her perform was a true highlight, and it was clear she was at the top of her craft. Her grace and precision set a new standard for what it means to be a triple threat in this production.

The ensemble’s movements were tight and precise, with seamless blocking that made the action feel alive and electric. When it comes to the male leads, this is one of those rare instances where the men hold their own—if not exceed—the usual powerhouse female performances in musical theater. Danny Burgos (Santiago) was a standout, impressing with his movement and precision, making his character vital to the unfolding drama.

Music and Vocals: A Bold, Pop-Packed Score

One of the most thrilling aspects of Moulin Rouge! is its eclectic mix of contemporary pop songs, expertly mashed up and re-imagined for Broadway. The show opens with Lady Marmalade, a racy song-and-dance number setting the tone for what’s to come. Throughout the performance, we’re treated to unforgettable reworkings of pop anthems like Your Song and Come What May, all performed with power and passion. The vocals were nothing short of stunning, particularly from the leads. Christian Douglas (Christian) delivered some of the most powerful numbers, while Arianna Rosario (Satine) left me speechless with her emotional range.

This production broke a rare mold by presenting male leads as strong as their female counterparts—something that doesn’t always happen in musical theater. Christian Douglas was nothing short of phenomenal as Christian. His voice, acting, and passion made his character’s journey feel absolutely real. Rosario’s portrayal of Satine was mesmerizing—vulnerable yet fierce, fragile yet commanding.

As for the humor, Robert Petkoff (Harold Zidler) brought a level of comedic flair to his role, balancing wit with pathos. Petkoff’s impeccable timing and physical comedy made the lighter moments truly shine. He elevated even the smallest moments into laugh-out-loud humor, grounded in the emotional depth of the story. Zidler isn’t just the comic relief; he’s a man trying to keep his world together, even as it threatens to implode. Petkoff’s nuanced portrayal made this work effortlessly.

The show wouldn’t have been complete without Nick Rashad Burroughs as Toulouse-Lautrec. Burroughs brought a powerful intensity to the role, particularly during his confrontation with the Duke (Andrew Brewer), which felt like a statement about class, power, and individual rights against the oppressive forces of aristocracy. Burroughs’ defiance in the line, “We live in a Republic now, and you and I are equals,” was a bold assertion of equality that carried a weight of social commentary.

Andrew Brewer’s portrayal of the Duke was stellar. He didn’t go over the top, which made him even more menacing. He was devilishly handsome, with an allure that was impossible to ignore. At no point did we think, “No way could Satine ever even think about being with him.” Quite the opposite. Brewer made the Duke both charming and dangerous, delivering a performance that was pitch-perfect.

While Moulin Rouge! is a thrilling experience, it’s definitely for an adult audience. Lusty humor, lewd innuendos, and some sexual situations make it unsuitable for young children. But the show works because it fully embraces the adult themes of love, lust, and betrayal.

The entire cast delivered an outstanding performance. The dynamic between Christian and Satine felt raw and real, their chemistry palpable, and the supporting cast brought humor and depth to their roles. The energy in the room was electric. Though the older crowd around me seemed more subdued (one woman during intermission mentioned expecting something more like “Cabernet,” and I assumed she’d had at least one glass), the questions were answered during the finale. The standing ovation came immediately, and the audience remained standing, clapping throughout the curtain call.

In conclusion, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than just a show. It’s an experience—an unforgettable, whirlwind ride through a world of passion, spectacle, and unforgettable music. Whether you’re a fan of the film or new to the story, this show will leave you breathless and wanting more. I, for one, can’t wait to see it again.

There are several performances left—catch it while you can through February 2, 2025, at DeVos Performance Hall. Get tickets here.