Hungry for Folk? Here’s what’s brewing at the Acoustic Café

St. Cecilia Music Center’s Acoustic Café Folk Series continues to draw some of the nation’s most dynamic and beloved performers to the Royce Auditorium stage, with singer-songwriter Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band set to perform Sunday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.

Ritter—known for his poetic lyrics and genre-blending folk, rock, and country sound—will showcase songs from his brand-new album “I Believe in You, My Honeydew.” The album has already inspired sold-out shows across the country, including stops in Portland, Seattle, and his hometown of Moscow, Idaho.

“We are thrilled to bring Josh Ritter to St. Cecilia Music Center with his brand new music at a special Sunday late afternoon show,” said Cathy Holbrook, SCMC’s Executive and Artistic Director. “His new album will be debuted live along with many of his earlier stellar songs, all backed by the Royal City Band.”

Tickets for Ritter’s concert are $70, $55, and $40, available at scmcgr.org or by calling 616-459-2224. Fans are encouraged to get tickets early—this season’s events have a record of selling out, including the upcoming Oct. 23 concert by Chris Thile, which sold out weeks in advance.

Following Ritter’s performance, the Acoustic Café Folk Series continues with a powerhouse lineup. On Nov. 18, rising star Joy Oladokun performs with special guest Bartees Strange, bringing her soulful, introspective songwriting to the series. Then on Dec. 4, the legendary Yonder Mountain String Band—a Grammy-nominated bluegrass ensemble celebrated for their high-energy live shows—will light up the Royce Auditorium stage with their signature sound.

Rounding out the 2025–26 season are bluegrass master Sam Bush on March 26, 2026, and iconic guitarist Leo Kottke on May 12, 2026, with additional spring concerts to be announced.

St. Cecilia Music Center, one of the Midwest’s premier venues for folk and acoustic music, continues to deliver world-class performances in an intimate setting where every seat feels close to the music.

For tickets and full season details, visit www.scmcgr.org or contact the box office at tickets@scmcgr.org or 616-459-2224 x201.