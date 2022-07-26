Humane Society teams up with GR Symphony for family concert

The Grand Rapids Symphony will be joined by adoptable pets for an evening of family-friendly musical entertainment.

The symphony will continue its Neighborhood Concert Series from 6:30-7 p.m. tonight, July 26, at Walker Community park, 700 Cummings Ave. NW.

The Humane Society of West Michigan will join the Grand Rapids Symphony at the park before the concert begins, showing off furry friends for visits and adoption.

The symphony will perform “Peter and the Wolf” as part of its free summer concert series offering fun for the whole family. Children are welcome to engage with musical instruments starting one hour prior to the show, and the Humane Society will have pets available for snuggles and maybe even to bring home to join the family.

The event also will mark the first public performance featuring the symphony’s new assistant conductor, Duo Shen.

“We are so excited for the debut of our new assistant conductor, Duo Shen,” said Holly Okonoski, communications director for the Grand Rapids Symphony. “He will lead the Grand Rapids Symphony in our free concert tonight at the Walker Community Park. If you can’t make it tonight, there is still one more chance to hear us perform ‘Peter and the Wolf’ at Sullivan Field on Saturday. We hope you can join us.”