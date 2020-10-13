Holland Museum hosts virtual election-related programs

The Holland Museum will host a new lineup of programs during its Election Reflection: Memorabilia exhibition that runs through Feb. 22.

Earlier this month, Hope College’s Dr. Fred Johnson hosted a virtual program, “A Precious, Fragile Treasure: OUR VOTE.”

The museum is hosting a “Virtual Trivia Night: Election Edition” at 8 p.m. Thursday on Facebook Live. The event is open to the public and more details are available on the museum’s Facebook page.

Johnson will return for a second program called the “United States of America: We’ve Always Been in this Together” at 7 p.m. Oct. 22. The program will include a conversation about the fight for justice, freedom, opportunity and democracy together.

Hope College professor Dr. David Ryden will present a virtual program called “Is it Time to Pull the Plus? A Historical Analysis of the Electoral College from 1800 to Present” at 7 p.m. Nov. 5. The program will highlight the role of the electoral college in the selection of the American president.

The Election Reflection: Memorabilia exhibition features national and state election artifacts and images collected by members of the Holland community: campaign buttons, political ads and cigarettes.

All programs are free and open to the public. Donations are welcome to continue to support the museum and keep programs accessible. To sign up to attend a program visit the museum’s website at hollandmuseum.org.