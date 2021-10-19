Here come the Beatles to John Ball Zoo

John Ball Zoo visitors can twist and shout their way through the zoo with the music of a classic rock band at the second of five IllumiZoo Wild Hues events.

Here Come the Beatles is the music theme of IllumiZoo Wild Hues night on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 1300 W. Fulton St. in Grand Rapids

Songs from the Beatles will echo throughout the zoo, which also will be illuminated by artistic light installations. IllumiZoo Wild Hues will continue to tell a conservation story that draws attention to the connection between humans, land, water, air, trees and animals.

More information is available here.