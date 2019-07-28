Heartside is hosting The Market

A street party is coming to the Heartside neighborhood.

Avenue for the Arts will produce The Market as part of its First Fridays series on Aug. 2 from 2-9 p.m. along Division Avenue South, between Fulton and Wealthy.

The Market is an annual street fair featuring sidewalk booths, exhibits, live music, food trucks and more.

This year’s event will have 30 booths.

The Market is an opportunity for local artists and makers to sell their goods and network, according to Zachary Trebellas, board member, Avenue for the Arts.

“I love the idea of people who have never sold work at a market setting before getting their feet wet,” Trebellas said. “And it’s a nice time to get everyone together for the summer and see what other creative people are doing and having fun. This is the big party for this part of town.”

Avenue for the Arts is an “arts-supportive organization” that serves as a “cultivator of art and resource for artists” in the Heartside neighborhood downtown.

“We’re a city that doesn’t have an arts council anymore,” Trebellas said. “We’re in a little bit of a fragile space as far as the art economy exists. Avenue for the Arts is more important than ever in terms of seeing what artists’ overall needs are and addressing them.”

Photo via fb.com