‘Have It All’ at DeVos Hall

Funny girl Taylor Tomlinson has added a third show to her upcoming “Have It All” tour, which will take place at DeVos Performance Hall May 31. Tickets to see the standup star go on sale tomorrow, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. on top of shows already scheduled for June 1 and 2.

The rising star’s first Netflix standup special, “Quarter-Life Crisis” was released in March of 2020: “She’s halfway through her 20s, and she’s over it. Too old to party, too young to settle down, comedian Taylor Tomlinson takes aim at her life choices,” reads an official description of the show.

The hour-long show went on to be named “Best of 2020” by New York Times. Washington Post called her “your favorite quarantine-watch” and Newsweek said the just-shy-of-30 year old writer and performer is “undeniably hilarious” and “wise beyond her years.”

The special earned her critical praise from New York Magazine: “Watching Tomlinson gives you the same comfort as a Swift concert or a Broadway show that’s been on for years. This is a professional…This performance will be ultra-produced. You do not need to be anxious.”

In December of 2021 Tomlinson made Forbes’ 30 under 30 list which recognizes business and industry figures under the age of 30.

In June of 2022, Tomlinson was honored at the “Just For Laughs” festival in Montreal with a breakout comedy star award and is routinely lauded for finding the humor in uncomfortable situations, as described in this piece from ENews! Online.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit the DeVos Performance Hall website.