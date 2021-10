A local symphony will celebrate Eastern European music this weekend.

The Grand Rapids Symphony will welcome guest conductor Laura Jackson of the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 29-30 at the DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave NW.

Performances during the two-day event include Prokofiev’s “Classical Symphony,” Grażyna Bacewicz’s “Concerto for Strings” and Tchaikovsky’s “Rococo Variations” and No. 4, Op.61, “Mozartiana.”

More information is available here.