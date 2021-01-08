Grand Rapids Symphony releases Pathwaves concert dates for spring

The Grand Rapids Symphony will livestream the second half of its Pathwaves Series this spring.

Patrons will be able to watch the series, which will have five concerts that will feature orchestral ensembles, at home. There will be no intermission during the series.

“The Grand Rapids Symphony is about music, not silence,” said Marcelo Lehninger, GRS music director. “Very early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to not stop making music but rather to find alternative ways to deliver it to our community. The Grand Rapids Symphony immersed itself in exploring virtual ways to share our music online.”

Each concert will be livestreamed on the first day, and patrons will be able to watch the recorded concert for the next 30 days on demand.

“Patrons told us that our fall Pathwaves music brought much-needed healing to troubled hearts and souls during this difficult year,” said Mary Tuuk Kuras, president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Symphony. “Waves of hope will build this spring as we deliver stirring music to the western Michigan community and beyond.”

Tickets for each concert will be $20. A subscription package is available for $84 that grants access to all the virtual concerts from January through May. Series subscribers receive a 30% discount off the individual ticket prices and receive access to a special bonus concert. Tickets for the Pathwaves Series are available online.

Pathwaves programming

Marcelo plays and conducts

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lehninger, conductor and piano; Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus; Pearl Shangkuan, director will perform:

Mozart – Eine kleine Nachtmusik

Mozart – Allegro from Concerto for Piano in A Major, K. 414

Copland – “At the River” from Old American Songs

– Gibbs Rock-a My Soul

Villa-Lobos – A lenda do caboclo

Villa-Lobos – Bachianas brasileiras, No. 9

The concert will be available until Feb. 6.

The Planets

The Planets concert will be conducted by Lehninger. It will start streaming at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and available to patrons until Feb. 20. Music will include:

Gustav Holst – The Planets

Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons

At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons concert will be conducted by Lehninger. It will be available until March 6. Music will include:

Arvo Pärt – Tabula Rasa

Vivadi – The Four Seasons (Le quattro stagioni)

The Soldier’s Tale

Julian Wachner will be the conductor at The Soldier’s Tale concert, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. The stream of the event will be available until March 27.

Stravinsky – The Soldier’s Tale (L’histoire du soldat)

The Art of the Dance

March 12 concert, The Art of Dance, will feature the Grand Rapids Ballet; Lehninger, conductor; Orli Shaham, pianist. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. and it will be available until April 10. The concert will include music such as:

Poulenc – Aubade

Tchiakovsky – Serenade for Strings

Lights, Camera, Music! Featuring Works by John Williams and more

The Lights, Camera, Music! concert will begin at7:30 p.m. April 23 and continue to stream until May 22. Bob Bernhardt will serve as the conductor; Timothy McAllister, saxophonist; Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus; Pearl Shangkuan, director. Music will include:

Traditional, arr. MOORE – “An Irish Party in the Third Class” from Titanic

Gade, arr. – Naughtin Jalousie

Kasha, arr. Williams – “Candle on the Water” from Pete’s Dragon

John Williams, arr. Stephenson – “Escapades” from Catch Me If You Can

John Williams arr. Longfield – Main Theme from Schindler’s List

Jenkins – “Palladio” from Diamond Music

Ungar, arr. Custer – “Ashokan Farewell” from Civil War

Pachelbel – Canon in D

John Williams – “Angela’s Prayer” from Angela’s Ashes

John Williams – “Exsultate Justi” from Empire of the Sun

Morricone, arr. Krogstad – Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso

Beethoven and Haydn: The Student Becomes the Master

Beethoven & Haydn: The Student Becomes the Master concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. May 14 and continue to be available until June 12. Lehninger, conductor; Alicia Eppinga, cello. Music will include: