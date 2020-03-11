Grand Rapids Symphony concert honors 19th-century work by women composers

Women will be the highlight of a musical performance this weekend.

The Grand Rapids Symphony will be performing with guest pianist Gabriela Martinez and guest conductor Ruth Reinhardt for the Clara’s Circle of Friends concert at 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, as part of the Holland Home Great Eras series at the St. Cecilia Music Center, 24 Ransom Ave. NE.

The musical performances will feature 19th-century compositions. Reinhardt will lead the symphony in performing composer Fanny Mendelssohn’s “Overture in C Major.” Martinez will be the soloist in musical composer Clara Schumann’s “Concerto for Piano in A minor, Op 7.”

The concert will conclude with “Serenade No. 1 in D Major” by Johannes Brahms.

An hourlong preview of the performances will be shown at 10 a.m. for the Porter Hills Coffee Classic series. Both concerts will be at the St. Cecilia’s Royce Auditorium.

For more information, visit grsymphony.org.