Grand Rapids Symphony brings the concert to your home

Though the concert halls are empty, the musicians of the Grand Rapids Symphony will not stay silent.

Fans of the Grand Rapids Symphony can enjoy daily virtual performances with “From Our Home to Yours” on the symphony’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series debuted March 27 with a video featuring principal cellist Alicia Eppinga and music director Marcelo Lehninger on piano. Currently, the Grand Rapids Symphony plans to publish a new musical moment at 9 a.m. each morning through April 30.

“In challenging times, we need music more than ever,” Lehninger said. “Our talented musicians will be performing from their homes to yours.”

“From Our Home to Yours” includes musicians of the orchestra, singers from the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus, and student musicians from the Grand Rapids Youth Symphony.

Performers include Associate Conductor John Varineau, Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt, Symphony Chorus Director Pearl Shangkuan, Youth Chorus co-director Leah Ivory, and President and CEO Mary Tuuk.

The Grand Rapids Symphony began canceling concerts and events March 12, in response to COVID-19. The symphony offices closed as of March 16.

The Grand Rapids Symphony also has launched a fundraising campaign titled “Music More Than Ever: From Our Home to Yours”. All donations to the campaign (up to $5,000) will be matched dollar for dollar by generous friends and supporters who have pledged $50,000 in matching funds.