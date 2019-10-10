Grand Rapids Public Museum is exhibiting ‘Design Zone’

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is opening a new exhibit.

The museum will open “Design Zone,” an interactive STEAM-based exhibit, on Oct. 19.

Visitors can explore 2-D and 3-D visuals, music productions and the operational mechanisms of theme parks, sports arenas, skate parks and more.

“Students are going to be filled with curiosity when they enter ‘Design Zone,’” said Dr. Stephanie Ogren, VP of science and dducation, Grand Rapids Public Museum.

“The exhibit does a wonderful job of combining playful elements with critical thinking components that will allow students to revel in the excitement of seeing a task through from start to finish.”