Grand Rapids Ballet to release second virtual performance

The Grand Rapids Ballet will present “Virtual Program II: An Evening with Penny Saunders” on Friday.

It will feature the world premiere of Saunders’ remotely created piece, “Amiss,” which emerged as a way to remain connected and create something meaningful and original during this time of great uncertainty, according to GR Ballet.

The other performances include:

“ Testimony ” This topical powerful piece showcases the strengths of our female dancers. It is inspired by recent events related to the #MeToo movement.

” This topical powerful piece showcases the strengths of our female dancers. It is inspired by recent events related to the #MeToo movement. “ Again ” A contemplative pas de deux examining the emotional impact of leaving behind a career performing on the stage — an inevitability for every dancer.

” A contemplative pas de deux examining the emotional impact of leaving behind a career performing on the stage — an inevitability for every dancer. “Ghost Light” The haunting story of what happens after the audience leaves the theater and the “ghosts” of former performers are left to their own devices.

The shows were choreographed by Saunders, who is a Princess Grace Award winner and a Grand Rapids Ballet resident.

In addition to those performances, there will be a conversation with Artistic Director James Sofranko, Saunders and filmmaker and dancer Quinn Wharton, who did video editing on “Amiss.”

To view the shows, donate any amount to GR Ballet and a link will be sent to you via email. The link expires after 72 hours.