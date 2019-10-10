Go the Grand Rapids Improv Festival

A five-day celebration of improvisational comedy is returning to downtown Grand Rapids.

Various events for the sixth Grand Rapids Improv Festival are set for Oct 24-28 at The Comedy Project, at 540 Leonard Ave. NW, and other venues.

This year’s festival is set to be the “biggest and best yet,” with 38 troupes coming from all over the nation to participate in performances, workshops and special events.

The headlining event is “Adal & Erin Present: Garbage,” a two-person show that explores the “dark corners of the brain, the frustrations of everyday life and the occasional dalliance with the fantastical and supernatural.”

The two perform weekly in Whirled News Tonight at iO Chicago and co-host the podcast “Hey Riddle Riddle.”

A full event schedule and tickets are available online.