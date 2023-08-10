Get your hands in the sand in Grand Haven

Feel the summer slipping away like sands through the hour glass?

Why not get your hands in the sand, instead and let your imagination run wild at the annual Grand Haven Sand Sculpture Contest on Saturday, Aug 12. The family-friendly community event takes place at City Beach.

Check-in starts at 9 a.m., and starting at 10 you’ll have two-and-a-half hours to build your sculpture. Artificial supports are not allowed. Fifteen to 20 teams typically participate. Small prizes include medals for kids.

Teams, families, and individuals are judged and awarded prizes after two and a half hours of constructing. Preregister online here or on the day of the event, 9-9:30 a.m. (cash or card payment only). Cost is $12 – $25, varies with age and number of participants.

*After August 1st, T-shirts are not included in registration.