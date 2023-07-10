‘Frozen’ set to warm hearts at DeVos

Update: Broadway Grand Rapids announced Monday, July 10, that it would make available $30 student and educator “rush” tickets for all performances of Frozen (see details below).

The smash Disney hit Frozen will be performed on stage at DeVos Performance Hall, July 11 – 23. The play, presented by Broadway GR, features familiar songs from the movie and an expanded score with a dozen new numbers.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, the show has been heralded by The New Yorker as “genuinely moving.” The creative team behind the play have won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards.

Frozen’s heartwarming message reveals the unbreakable bond between sisters as Princess Anna embarks on a fearless quest to find her sister Elsa, who has set off an eternal winter in the town of Arendelle. Along with along with friends Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she encounters adventure and adversity along the way before ultimately locating her, rekindling their relationship and un-freezing the landscape.

The shows are selling out. Ticket prices range from $40 balcony seats to $280 “verified resale” seats in the orchestra section. The best availability is on July 19, 21, 22 and 23. Tickets are available here.

With a duration of 2 hours, 15 minutes, the performance is recommended for children ages 6 and up.

Rush Tickets

A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. All tickets are subject to availability. Availability is extremely limited and seats may not be together. Tickets may be purchased in-person when the box office opens at DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids.

Accessible performances

An American Sign Language interpreted performance will take place Saturday, July 15, 2 p.m. Open captioning, audio descriptions will be presented on Sunday, July 16, 1 p.m.