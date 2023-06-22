Four things to do in GR this weekend

Summer solstice, how do I celebrate thee? Why, with strawberries, of course! But, before dessert, we must start with some fantastic street food.

Food Truck Fridays begins at 4 p.m. at Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave. NE. and runs until 9 p.m., with more than 16 food trucks, local merchant vendors and a beer tent hosted by Community Cat Crew. This fabulous evening in the park takes place rain or shine. Every drink ticket goes directly to charity.

After you’ve had your fill of savory food, head over to the 2023 Strawberry Festival at Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm in Comstock Park for the sweet stuff. There’s nothing quite like a warm freshly picked Michigan strawberry. What better way to enjoy one than a with a celebration of this very special locally grown delicacy? In addition to chocolate covered strawberries, there will be strawberry shandy, slushies, sundaes, shakes, salads and more. The two-day event takes place on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24. Tickets are $8. Find out more and reserve your ticket here.

Summer Solstice Party, Friday, June 23 at IDC, 187 Monroe Ave. NW. Ever been to this hidden gem? You may have seen people sipping drinks on a Monroe Street balcony and wondered how the heck to up there. Well, there’s a nondescript door on the mezzanine level of the Amway Grand. The bar is called I Don’t Care (IDC for short) and they’ve issued an invitation to “celebrate the sun-soaked magic of the season” and to “bask in the rhythmic energy of DJ UJeffO on Hotel District’s premier balcony.” Boozy slushies are on the menu. Doors open at 4 p.m. The beats drop at 8 p.m. There is a $10.00 cover charge per person after 8 p.m. Visit the event Facebook Page for more details.

On Saturday, June 24, ArtRat Gallery, 46 S. Division Ave., will be joining other South Division businesses throughout the day for FAM on SoDiv. A summer street party presented by the Heartside Business Association (with support from Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc.) will run 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and feature fashion, art and music along downtown GR’s main street. Take a trolley bus tour to hear SoDIV’s history and hear the highlights. Later, enjoy an Americana Special– an evening with Sophie Wellington, a Boston based fiddling, percussive dance, and jazz improvisation musician.