Four fun things to do in West Michigan this weekend

From sustainable community markets to lakefront craft beer celebrations and late-night comedy, this Saturday offers the perfect mix of meaningful connections and weekend fun. Whether you’re seeking feel-good community vibes, Michigan’s best craft beer scene, or a night of laughter with friends, here are three standout events happening Aug. 23.

Creston Farmers Market: “Really Really Free Market”

Creston Farmers Market, 123 Caledonia Ave NE

Saturday, Aug. 23 | 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Free | All ages | No tickets required

www.crestongr.com/farmersmarket

Start your Saturday with purpose at the Creston Farmers Market’s Really Really Free Market—a community-driven exchange where neighbors share gently used items at no cost. It’s sustainability meets neighborhood connection, keeping usable goods out of landfills while strengthening local ties. Beyond the free market, you’ll find farm-fresh produce, artisan vendors, and live music that make this a genuine community experience.

The market runs every Saturday through Sept. 27, with upcoming highlights including Storytime Grand Rapids (Aug. 23) and Senior Neighbors + Interactive Art Day (Sept. 6). As Executive Director Alex Karatkiewicz puts it: “Small actions—like giving items a second life—make our neighborhood stronger.” Perfect for families, eco-conscious shoppers, and anyone seeking authentic community connection.

Burning Foot Beer Festival – 10th Anniversary

Pere Marquette Park, 3510 Channel Dr, Muskegon

Saturday, Aug. 23 | Early entry 2 p.m. | General admission 3 p.m.

Paid admission | Ages 21+ | Tickets: www.burningfoot.beer

Paid parking | Overnight camping available

The lakeshore’s premier craft beer celebration hits its milestone 10th year, bringing together Midwest breweries, live music, and art installations against Lake Michigan’s stunning backdrop. What sets Burning Foot apart is the unique beach setting—sip craft beer with sand between your toes while discovering rare brews and enjoying performances from national and regional artists.

This anniversary edition promises the festival’s most impressive lineup yet, with seven hours of nonstop entertainment and the rare opportunity to camp overnight steps from the water. Early entry begins at 2 p.m. for VIP ticket holders, with general admission at 3 p.m. For craft beer enthusiasts and anyone who loves Michigan’s lakeshore culture, this is the summer sendoff event of the season.

P.J. Party Comedy Show @ Founders Brewing ft. Maddy Smith

Founders Brewing Co. (Centennial Room), 235 Cesar E. Chavez Ave SW

Saturday, Aug. 23 | Pregame 8:30–9:30 p.m. | Showtime 10–11:30 p.m.

GA $30 | VIP $50 (front row + 2 drinks) | Ages 21+ | Two-drink minimum

Free parking available

Cap off your Saturday with MTV Wild ‘N Out star Maddy Smith at Founders’ Dirty Bastard Comedy Hour: Pajama Party Edition. Smith has built a massive following through her razor-sharp roasts and no-filter humor, touring with comedy legends like Bert Kreischer and Theo Von, and performing at New York’s Comedy Cellar.

The evening kicks off with pregame food and drinks in the Taproom from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. before the main show at 10 p.m. Come in your best (or worst) pajamas—the dress code is delightfully loose, with themed giveaways adding to the playful atmosphere. With only four VIP lounge seats available and free venue parking, this adults-only comedy night offers the perfect way to end your weekend with friends and laughter.

Metro Cruise – 20th Anniversary Weekend

Multiple locations along 28th Street (Main Event at Rogers Plaza, 972 28th St SW, Wyoming)

Thursday, Aug. 21–Saturday, Aug. 23 | Times vary by event

Free | All ages | No tickets required

www.28thstreetmetrocruise.com

Now in its 20th year, Metro Cruise returns for a full weekend of collector cars, live music, food trucks, and family-friendly fun across West Michigan. The festivities kick off Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Cascade Warm Up, featuring a laid-back gathering with food vendors, live music, kids’ games, and community demonstrations from the fire department and sheriff’s K9 unit.

Saturday features “Pit Stop” sites across 28th Street, each with its own flavor—expect collector car clubs, local eats, kids’ entertainment, and official Metro-Merch.

The centerpiece of the weekend is the Main Event at Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, drawing over 25,000 visitors across two days. Highlights include 340+ classic and collector vehicles, live performances on the GRNCDA Main Stage, a kids’ activity tent, 24 food vendors, car testing demos, giveaways, and a free shuttle service provided by The Rapid.

Whether you’re a classic car enthusiast or just in it for the food and music, Metro Cruise delivers one of West Michigan’s most vibrant summer traditions.