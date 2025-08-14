Five can’t-miss events in GR this weekend

Big trucks, live beats, fresh peaches, birthday cake, and more—this weekend’s events are loud, sweet, playful, and packed. Whether you’re in the mood to celebrate, explore, or just enjoy what’s left of summer, here’s what’s happening around Grand Rapids.

Friday, August 15

Tanger Outlet — Back-to-school Touch-a-truck

Dive into school-season excitement with Tanger’s Touch A Truck event, where kids explore trucks up-close while parents score serious savings from Nike, Crocs, J. Crew, Gap and more. Think face painters, balloon artists, inflatables, fun games—and yes, free school supplies. All this happens under the tax-free weekend umbrella, which could mean the deepest markdowns of the summer paired with Tanger’s Summer of Savings offerings.

Where: Tanger Grand Rapids, 350 84th Street SW, Byron Center

When: Friday, August 15 | Noon–3 p.m.

Cost: Free | No tickets required

Great for: Families gearing up for fall, bargain-hunting parents, and adventurous kiddos

Beers at the Bridge Finale — Soul Syndicate

Ada’s beloved concert series celebrates its 10th season with Soul Syndicate delivering a Motown-meets-R&B soul explosion under summer skies. Enjoy craft beers from local breweries, mouth-watering bites from Ada Fresh Market and food trucks, yard games, a Big Bubble Party—and stroll safely through vendor-filled River Street, closed to traffic for evening fun. It’s community, atmosphere, and music—all free to attend.

Where: Legacy Park, 7430 River Street, Ada

When: Friday, August 15 | 6–9 p.m.

Cost: Free admission; food & drinks available for purchase (ID required for alcohol)

Great for: Music lovers, craft-beer seekers, families looking to unwind

Saturday, August 16

Robinette’s Peach Festival

Start the day by meeting Robinette’s friendly mascot, Mac, then taste your way through peach pie, donuts, ice cream, and get 20% off Peach Wine. Live tunes from Nicolas James, a classic car show (vote for fan favorites!), and watermelon carving artistry by the Lord of the Gourd—from noon to 4 p.m.—make this a peach-perfect blend of style, sound, and sweet summer nostalgia.

Where: Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery, 3142 4 Mile Rd NE

When: Saturday, August 16 | 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Great for: Families, peach lovers, music fans, and classic car enthusiasts

Friday–Saturday, August 15–16

Breakaway Music Festival

This festival brings both the heavy hitters and underground movers to Belknap Park, along with a buzzing second stage (The Launch Pad) tucked on the hill for intimate, club-style vibes. Expect tight production, local flair, and a full menu of beats. Ticket tiers range from general admission to VIP, with pricing for two-day passes starting around $134 and VIP options higher. Perfect for fans looking to catch serious names in a relaxed but high-energy gathering.

Where: Belknap Park, 30 Coldbrook St NE, Grand Rapids

When: Friday & Saturday, August 15–16 | 4 p.m.–11 p.m. each day

Cost: Tickets required—various tiers available (GA, VIP, etc.)

Great for: EDM/pop fans, festival-goers, concert lovers

Friday headliners:

Zedd – The chart-topping EDM superstar known for huge hits and bigger stages

Gryffin – Melodic bass maestro with emotionally charged performances

Supporting acts: Disco Lines, DJ Mandy, Frank Walker, INZO, Jkyl & Hyde, Klo, MitiS, MUZZ, STVSH, Riink

Saturday headliners:

Rezz – Dark, industrial-synth pioneer with hypnotic, signature sound

ISOxo – Rising electronic talent turning heads with genre-bending sets

Plus: Badger; Nikita, The Wicked; OMNOM; Tape B; Viperactive; VNSSA; Wax Motif; Beau Cruz; Delato; Lowke

Saturday, Aug. 17 and beyond (through Aug. 24)

Happy Cat Café — 8th Birthday Bash & Kitten Week

Celebrate eight years of community, kittens, and cuddles at Grand Rapids’ pioneer cat café. The Birthday Bash is packed with kitten lounge time, crafts, games, vendor booths, raffles, giveaways, pressed-in-Time Tex-Mex food truck, and free birthday cake (while it lasts). Plus, Happy Cat Café is on the verge of its 1,000th adoption in partnership with Fig & Friends Animal Rescue—making each ticketed visit a meaningful one. Kitten Week stretches the fun through Aug. 24 with even more feline guests, themed drinks, and exclusive merch.

Where: Happy Cat Café, 447 Division Ave. S., downtown Grand Rapids

When: Birthday Bash: Sunday, August 17 | 9 a.m.–7 p.m.; Kitten Week, through Aug 24

Cost: Cat lounge tickets available online—include a free drink with each birthday visit

Great for: Cat lovers, families, animal rescue supporters